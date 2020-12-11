Secretary of State mourns death of Inspector General

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois Secretary of State Inspector General Jim Burns unexpectedly passed away.

“I am deeply saddened by the sudden and unexpected death of my dear friend and coworker,” said Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White in a written statement. “Burns was a committed public servant who spent much of his life fighting against corruption and protecting the public trust.”

White said that is why he sought out Burns to serve as his inspector general in 2000. “When I first became Secretary of State, I had inherited an office under a cloud of controversy and corruption,” said White. “As a former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, Burns worked tirelessly in his role as inspector general to help restore integrity and eliminate all forms of institutionalized corruption and wrongdoing in the Secretary of State’s office.”

Burns was a strong, visible, and independent inspector general, and I am grateful for all he accomplished…His legacy of honesty, fairness and transparency leaves an indelible mark on the Secretary of State’s office and the state of Illinois.”

There was no word on what caused Burns’ death.