Secretary of State monitors vehicles coming from counties impacted by flooding

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Looking to buy a used car? The Secretary of State is putting out a warning to beware of flood-damaged cars caused by Hurricane Ida.

Secretary of State Jesse White said his office is closely monitoring title applications involving potential flood vehicles. This includes ensuring vehicles coming from counties impacted by flooding are properly identified and labeled as flood vehicles when applicable.

In addition, White said that Carfax is providing a link to check for flood vehicles.