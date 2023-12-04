SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias’ office is looking for submissions for the 2023 John Lewis Youth Leadership Award.

The award honors young people whose civic contributions have created a lasting impact in their community. Officials say any member of the public can nominate a young Illinoisan making a difference in their community.

The National Association of Secretaries of State established the award after the landmark civil rights leader died in 2020.

“The John Lewis Youth Leadership Award was created in February 2021, as a way for NASS members to recognize a gifted, civic-minded young person in their state each year,” their website reads. “The recipient should demonstrate leadership abilities, have a passion for social justice, and be motivated to improve the quality of life in their community.”

Applicants must show leadership within their community, a commitment to social justice and offer a quality of life improvement in ways of increasing access to basic needs.

The application for the award can be found here. Nomination forms must emailed to jlyouthaward@ilsos.gov by Dec. 20 at 5 p.m. Any questions can be answered by emailing the same address or calling 312-814-0045.

The award will be presented on Jan. 10.