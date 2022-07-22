ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Secretary of State announced an extension to ID expiration dates.

Secretary of State Jesse White said IL driver’s licenses, ID cards and instruction permits that expired between January 1, 2020 and December 1, 2022 now have until December 1, 2022 to renew. Those restricted driving permits that expired between December 1, 2021 and December 1, 2022 will now be extended to December 1, 2022.

The extension does not include commercial driver’s licenses and commercial learner’s permits.