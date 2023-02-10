SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Feb. 12 is Lincoln’s birthday, and several government offices will be closed Monday in observance.

The Secretary of State announced all locations in the state will be closed Saturday (if normally open Tuesday through Saturday) and Monday (if normally open Monday through Friday.) Some services can be done online on their website.

The city of Springfield is closing all their offices as well for the holiday.

According to the National Constitution Center, while in the mid-20th century almost half of the states recognized the day, Illinois is one of only five states that celebrate Lincoln’s birthday as a state holiday.

George Washington’s birthday is a federally recognized holiday on the third Monday of February and is commonly referred to as “President’s Day” to honor Lincoln’s birthday as well earlier in the month.