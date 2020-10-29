Second use for pumpkins: feed for livestock

SIDNEY, Ill. (WCIA) — Halloween is right around the corner, and many of you have pumpkins on your porches, but what will you do with them once it’s time to put up Christmas lights? Pig farmer Colleen Ruhter says she’ll take them. That’s because they make great meals for livestock, specifically pigs, in this case.

“Our pigs love to eat the pumpkins. Pumpkins are a natural de-wormer for pigs, and it’s a fun treat for them. They really get some fun enjoyment out of it, so any kind of pumpkin, squash, gourd, that just hasn’t been carved or painted would be great,” said Colleen Ruhter.

Ruhter says you should also make sure the pumpkins aren’t moldy. If you have any to get rid of, she’s collecting them at the Sidney community building on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m.