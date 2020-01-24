Second U.S. coronavirus case found

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Public health officials say the second diagnosed case of coronavirus in the U.S. was found in Illinois Friday.

A 60-year-old woman in Chicago is now being treated for the rare disease that originated in Wuhan, China. She visited the city in December and returned to Chicago last week.

The Department of Public Health says there is no need for alarm. “We were able to identify this travel associated confirmed case of novel corona virus,” said Ngozi Ezike, M.D., IL Public Health Director. “We identified it quickly, while also taking measures to prevent others from being exposed. Because of these efforts, we believe the risk to general public is low.” Centers for Disease Control (CDC) officials are monitoring all of the people the woman came into close contact with when she came back.

The CDC did say there will likely be more cases reported over the coming days.