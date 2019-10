ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) — The second-to-last Tackle Hunger game of the season kicks off at 7 pm, Friday. Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond is playing at Argenta-Oreana.

Gates open at 5:15 pm and a table will be set up to collect monetary donations. Those will be counted, then announced during Friday Football Fever on WCIA-3 News at 10 pm.

The Eastern Illinois Foodbank serves 18 counties, suppling food to 58,000 people monthly. Every $1 donated is equal to five meals for families.