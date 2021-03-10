Second tire slasher destroys 9 tires

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA) —

“I can hear the air coming out of my tires,” Lennette Frazier, woman who had her tires slashed, said.

Urbana has seen more than it’s share of tire vandalism this month, but one woman says this case is different. A woman says 9 of her tires were slashed, and it happened the day after more than 100 cars in Urbana had their tires punctured.

Dallas bone was arrested for that crime, but the woman doesn’t think he’s the one that damaged her tires. Not only did the suspect in the video have a different complexion, but this happened in a different area than the string of tire punctures. Overall, it’s left this woman upset.

“I can’t afford it. I’m squeezing it. I’m pinning pension from every direction to get the tires,” Frazier said.

Lennette Frazier didn’t know her tires had been slashed until she got a text march second from her neighbor.

“This may sound like a silly question, but did you know that your minivan, all four of your tires are flat,” Frazier said.

Frazier checked her surveillance video and saw a man slashing tires on her van. She immediately called the Urbana Police Department. The police weren’t available for an on camera interview, but said they’re continuing to investigate, and said the tire slashing incidents aren’t related.

“I saw that they had arrested someone and I was like that’s not the person who slashed my tires,” Frazier said.

Frazier was the only one on her street who had her tires slashed. She thinks it was a personal attack.

“What joy did that person get out of slashing my tires? I don’t understand that,” Frazier said.

Frazier recently broke both her legs and had a knee replacement. She can hardly walk.

So this incident is only making things harder for her.

“All I’m concerned is trying to get my life back on track,” Frazier said.

Frazier wants whoever did this, to be found and held responsible.

“If they saw anything or caught anything on their surveillance camera to notify me or Urbana Police Department,” Frazier said.

Dallas Bone was arrested Friday night for damaging tires on 100 cars. Urbana Police said they have not received any other reports of tires slashed in the area since the incidents on March first and second.

Tires can cost anywhere from $500 – $1,000 for four tires. Urbana True Tires says since the March 1st tire slashing, they have replaced near 170 tires.