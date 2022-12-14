CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a second teenager in connection to a shooting that left another teenager dead last month.

Thomas Woodson, 16 of Urbana, was charged on Wednesday with six adult counts related to the death of 18-year-old Nizeri Carter on Nov. 4. Those counts consist of four for murder, one for attempted murder and one for aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Woodson and 17-year-old Keshawn Brown are accused of shooting Carter multiple times in the area of Elm Street and Bradley Avenue the evening of Nov. 4. Carter later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Both Woodson and Brown are in custody awaiting trial.

Although charges have been filed against both people suspected of murdering Carter, the Champaign Police Department is still investigating her death. Anyone who has additional information is asked to contact Champaign Police at 217-351-4545; arrangements can be made to share information in private.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can submit information to Champaign County Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers will reward tips that result in an arrest with up to $5,000 for homicides.