RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A second teenager is in police custody after a shooting July 4 that hurt a 7-year-old, a 15-year-old, and three men.

It happened near Maplewood and Fairlawn streets

Rantoul Police say a 16-year-old was arrested Monday and is charged with discharging a firearm. This is after 18-year-old Teigan Hunt, of Urbana, was taken into custody last month.

Witnesses told WCIA an SUV drove by and started firing at kids playing with firecrackers.

Three men were grazed by bullets.