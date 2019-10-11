Second swastika found on campus

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A second swastika on campus is being investigated by UI Police just days after the first was found.

Authorities say a resident advisor at Taft Hall, in the 1200-block of South Fourth Street, Champaign, found the graffiti on the wall of a bathroom stall and reported it about 1 pm, Thursday. It’s unknown when the damage occurred. The estimated cost of removal is $150.

A first swastika was found Monday, also on the wall of a bathroom stall, at the Foreign Languages Building, on South Matthews Avenue, in Urbana.

University leaders are investigating after a student-worker gave a presentation at a housing meeting with anti-Semitic content and Chancellor Robert Jones issued an apology to the entire campus Wednesday for the incidents.