Second swastika found on campus

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A second swastika on campus is being investigated by UI Police just days after the first was found.

Authorities say a resident advisor at Taft Hall, in the 1200-block of South Fourth Street, Champaign, found the graffiti on the wall of a bathroom stall and reported it about 1 pm, Thursday. It’s unknown when the damage occurred. The estimated cost of removal is $150.

A first swastika was found Monday, also on the wall of a bathroom stall, at the Foreign Languages Building, on South Matthews Avenue, in Urbana.

University leaders are investigating after a student-worker gave a presentation at a housing meeting with anti-Semitic content and Chancellor Robert Jones issued an apology to the entire campus Wednesday for the incidents.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

