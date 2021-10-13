Second suspect arrested in double homicide investigation

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a second suspect in connection to a double homicide that occurred in Danville last month.

21-year-old Darryl Jordan was arrested in Kankakee on Monday and returned to Vermilion County the following day.

Jordan and 23-year-old Gregory Burns are being held at the Vermilion County Jail in connection to a shooting that occurred on Sept. 18 at the Bluebird Liquor Store. Four people were shot, two of whom died from their injuries. Burns was arrested on Sept. 21.

Bond was set for both Jordan and Burns at $10 million.