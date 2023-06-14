CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a portion of Second Street in Champaign will be closed for more than a week beginning Thursday, June 15.

The closure, between Green Street and John Street, is so crews can install storm sewer on the 100 block of E. John Street. City officials said traffic will not be allowed, but access will be maintained to all local properties during the closure.

The city advises drivers to pay close attention to traffic control devices and use alternate routes to avoid the closure. They thank everyone for their cooperation and patience during this project.

Work is scheduled to be completed on Friday, June 23.