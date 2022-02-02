Second State Police squad car hit in Sangamon County

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A State Police vehicle was rear-ended in Springfield on Wednesday.

The damaged squad car was seen along Veterans Parkway. The trooper inside the vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to the hospital out of precaution.

This is the second reported State Police squad car to be hit in Sangamon County. The other crash was along westbound I-72 at the 122 exit in Illiopolis. In that crash, a trooper was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to State Police.