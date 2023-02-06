CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a portion of Second St. will be closed on Tuesday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The closure, between John St. and Daniel St., is so a crane can be placed for material delivery. The road will be closed to through traffic, access will be maintained though to all properties on John St.

The city advises everyone to use alternate routes to avoid this road closure. They also thank everyone in advance for their cooperation and patience during this project.