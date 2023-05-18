FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — A second person is facing charges in connection to the abandonment of a dead or dying dog near Forsyth in January.

Dewey Ford, 58, was indicted on April 26 by a Macon County grand jury on obstruction of justice, said Sergeant Ron Atkins, Macon County Animal Control Administrator. Officials reported obstruction of justice is a class 4 felony.

Ford was arrested following the indictment and was booked into the Macon County Jail. He later posted bail and was released.

The investigation that led to Ford’s arrest started on Jan. 24, when Animal Control was alerted to a dead dog in a cage near Forsyth. Officials said the dog had been neglected and starved for some time and was possibly still alive when it was abandoned.

Another person is already facing charges for her role in the dog’s abandonment. Twyla Kitsos, 33, was arrested in March for animal cruelty and obstruction of justice.

Court documents show Ford pleaded not guilty during an initial court appearance on April 28. He is scheduled to appear in court again on May 26.