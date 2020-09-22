Second person arrested in connection to found remains case

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office said a 35-year-old Paris woman was arrested in connection to human remains found in Indianola.

Authorities said were able to identify the remains as 30-year-old Anthony R. Rauch. They were round in rural Indianola on April 10.

On Tuesday, Melinda Warfel was arrested at a Ridge Farm house on a warrant for first degree murder.

Warfel was the second person arrested in connection to Rauch’s death. On September 3, Dillion Steele, a 24-year-old Paris man, was arrested for first degree murder.

Both Warfel and Steele are being held in the Vermilion County Jail.

