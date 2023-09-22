DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Just 24 hours after a deadly pedestrian-involved crash in Decatur, police announced a second pedestrian was also hit and killed by a car there.

The latest pedestrian-involved crash happened Thursday night at the intersection of North Oakland Street and West Green Street. Decatur Police said that upon arrival around 8:30 p.m., officers located a 52-year-old man, identified by the coroner as Delbert R. Cason, who suffered numerous injuries in the crash.

Cason was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at 9:10 p.m. Coroner Michael Day said he suffered head, chest and spinal injuries as a result of the crash.

Just 24 hours earlier, Xandre I. Hood also passed away after he too was hit by a car in Decatur Wednesday night. The Decatur Police Department’s Fatal Accident Investigation Team is leading the investigation into both crashes.

Police said the preliminary investigation into the crash that resulted in Cason’s death indicated that a car was driving southbound on Oakland when it hit Cason in the street. The driver of the car was a 32-year-old woman from Decatur; police said she wasn’t hurt and there were no indications she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.