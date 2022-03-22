SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man pleaded guilty to charges connected to the death of a woman.

In a news release, Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said 21-year-old Thomas Miller pleaded guilty to concealment of homicidal death and possession of a converted vehicle. Those charges stemmed from the death of 72-year-old Sherry Hubbartt.

Kroncke said Miller was charged with concealment because he knew Hubbartt had “died by homicidal means” and hid her.

Miller was the second person to plead guilty in this case. Officials said Hubbartt’s grandson, Clayton Anderson, confessed to killing her and is serving a life sentence.