SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner released the name of a second man who died following a Wednesday crash on I-72.

In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon said 27-year-old Zachary Wilham, of Decatur, died in a Springfield hospital Thursday afternoon. He said Wilham died from multiple blunt force injuries he got during the crash.

The crash happened on I-72 between Buffalo and Lanesville. Lucas Otto, a 20-year-old from Arthur, was also killed as a result of the crash.

The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office as well as the Illinois State Police are still investigating this crash and the deaths of Wilham and Otto.