Second man charged after shots fired at deputies

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said shots fired at Champaign County deputies two weeks ago came from two people.

U.S. Marshals arrested a second man– 20-year-old Jawon Brown– on Monday. Police said Brown was riding in the car with another man, who was arrested after running from a traffic stop. They said the men shot at the deputies who chased them.

Brown faces a charge of reckless discharge of a weapon. If he is convicted, he will face prison time. That is because he was on probation for other weapons-related offenses at the time.