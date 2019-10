DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say a second man was arrested in connection with the Van Dyke Street shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead on Friday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Ernest Wren Jr. dead. They say 26-year-old Christopher M. Hutton was arrested on a warrant in relation to the shooting.

Hutton is the second person to be arrested for this crime. Deonta Merriweather was also arrested. He faces first degree murder charges.