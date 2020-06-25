Second lawsuit filed against two U of I social workers dismissed

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A lawsuit against two U of I social workers has been dismissed for a second time; this time, in state court.

It was filed on behalf of Yingying Zhang’s estate. The visiting scholar was kidnapped and killed by Brendt Christensen three years ago. He was sentenced to life in prison.

The social workers named in the lawsuit met with Christensen before he killed Zhang. The suit argues they did not do enough to prevent the crime.

An almost identical lawsuit was first filed in federal court, where it was also dismissed.