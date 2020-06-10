Second Justice Walk planned for city

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A second Justice Walk has been planned for Thursday in the city.

Co-organizer Jacob Jenkins said the walk will start at 5:15 p.m. at the Decatur Civic Center. It will then go through the downtown area.

A Justice Walk was held in Decatur last week. Hundreds participated in that march. At that walk, organizers said they were not only protesting the death of George Floyd, they were also focusing on the legacy of civil rights, and said what happens in the present will plant seeds for the future.