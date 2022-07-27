CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District said there are now two confirmed monkeypox cases in the county.

Earlier in July, the health department announced a “single presumptive monkeypox case.” Now, there are two confirmed cases.

Health officials said monkeypox is spread mostly through close contact with someone who has the virus. Aside from avoiding close, skin-to-skin contact with infected people, CDC officials recommend not touching their bedding, towels or clothing.

Centers for Disease Control & Prevention officials stated “contacts of animals or people confirmed to have monkeypox should be monitored for symptoms for 21 days after their last exposure.” For symptoms of monkeypox, click here.