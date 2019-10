CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A coffee shop is closing after eight years, while once across the street is getting ready to open.

The owners of Biggby Coffee made the announcement on Thursday. It’s at the corner of Mattis and Springfield. Sunday, October 20, is the store’s last day.

This is the second Biggby store to close in Champaign this year. The one in Marketplace Mall closed in January.

A Starbucks is going up across the street from the store on Mattis. That is set to be open sometime this fall.