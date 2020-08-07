Second arrest made in homicide investigation

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police officials said a second arrest has been made in a May homicide investigation.
In a news release, officials said on Friday morning, 20-year-old London Taylor, of Urbana, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the homicide.He was arrested on a warrant for first degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. His bond was set at $1 million.
Taylor is the second person to be arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in the early hours of May 21 on South Country Fair Drive. When officers were dispatched to the area, they found 25-year-old James Coleman with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.
In that incident, officers determined a group of people were inside an apartment for a dice game. During the game, a fight broke out and led to Coleman being shot.
The first person arrested in connection to this shooting was 24-year-old Keith L. Baker. On May 25, he turned himself in to police.
This shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (217) 351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.