Second arrest made in homicide investigation

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police officials said a second arrest has been made in a May homicide investigation.

In a news release, officials said on Friday morning, 20-year-old London Taylor, of Urbana, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the homicide.He was arrested on a warrant for first degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. His bond was set at $1 million.

Taylor is the second person to be arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in the early hours of May 21 on South Country Fair Drive. When officers were dispatched to the area, they found 25-year-old James Coleman with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

In that incident, officers determined a group of people were inside an apartment for a dice game. During the game, a fight broke out and led to Coleman being shot.

The first person arrested in connection to this shooting was 24-year-old Keith L. Baker. On May 25, he turned himself in to police.

Mugshot courtesy of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office

This shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (217) 351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.