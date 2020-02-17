Second-annual Valentine’s dance focuses on mothers, children

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur YMCA is inviting mothers and children to its second-annual Mommy & Me Valentine Dance.

Mothers — or other women — are encouraged to bring children ages 2-15 to the YMCA on Tuesday evening from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

In addition to the dance, a photobooth, door prizes and light food will be provided throughout the evening. The fee to enter is $10 per family.

The dance is a special edition of the YMCA’s monthly Girlfriend’s Club, a motivational series for young women ages 2-15.