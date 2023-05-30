URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A second teenager is now under arrest in connection to the murder of a 16-year-old in Urbana last March, Urbana Police officials announced.

Officials said that officers and detectives located the teenager in the 1200 block of Brookstone Court at 11:35 a.m. on Tuesday. A warrant for his arrest had been previously issued and officials said he was taken into custody without incident. The teen is being held at the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center pending further legal proceedings.

The teen is accused of taking part in the murder of 16-year-old Montrell Emery in the early morning hours of March 15. Emery, it appeared, was shot in a targeted act of violence outside an apartment building near the intersection of Prairie Green Drive and Washington Street. He later died at Carle Hospital.

Another teenager, also 14 years old, was arrested in connection to the murder several days after it happened. The Champaign County State’s Attorney said that teen was interested in the somewhat unique gun that Emery was known to carry.