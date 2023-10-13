CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — It’s that time of the year when the seasons and weather begin to change. But those aren’t the only things changing.

Some people may be dealing with seasonal affective disorder, also known as SAD. It’s a depression that happens in the fall and winter when sunlight is limited, and there will be little of that over the next week.

Amanda White said she is prone to this feeling.

“Seeing no sun for a long period of time kind of affects me where I need to go and get some UV rays, maybe go on a trip or leave,” she said. “After a few days, it starts to start to wear on me.”

During these seasons, White said she travels frequently to warmer areas to protect her mental health.