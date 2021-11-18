Season of giving coming to Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Some organizations are working to make sure kids get some toys this holiday season. The HOYCE Center is teaming up with HV Neighborhood Transformation to put on the “Season of Giving.”

They want to help bring some joy and positivity to kids. Right now, they are collecting a variety of gifts for kids ages 0-17. You can donate unwrapped toys, money, gift cards, pajamas, and more. The “Season of Giving” will happen on December 11th and kids will be able to participate in raffles, have snacks and get a gift.

“The joy and the thankfulness that you get from these children who are not even expecting that you actually give them,” Jennea Klingenberg, HOYCE Center, said. “That’s the most joyful and fulfilling thing in the world to see that love and gratitude for the things that you’re doing.”

You have to register your child in advance to participate in the event. They are also looking for volunteers. Click the link below for more details and information.

https://www.hoycecenter.org/