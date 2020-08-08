Searchers find second body in river

BEARDSTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials say the search for the second of two boys who disappeared in the Illinois River Thursday evening has come to an end.



The body of the second boy was discovered at about 11:30 a.m Saturday in shallow water on the Cass County side of the river — almost within eyesight of the sandbar where both boys were last seen.



The body of the other missing boy was discovered at about 11:30 a.m. Friday near the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad bridge.



More than eight emergency response agencies from throughout the Illinois River Valley took part in the day-and-a-half search effort, with some agencies coming from as far as the Quad Cities and Wisconsin.



“Words can simply not express the sadness our community feels at the loss of these two young people, and our most sincere sympathies are extended to the members of their families,” said Brian Becker, Beardstown Fire/Rescue Chief. “Again, on behalf of Beardstown Fire/Rescue, I thank anyone and everyone who helped or offered assistance during this tragic time for our community.”

“The support people have shown for this department and the volunteers who’ve served here these last few days has been remarkable.” Becker concluded.