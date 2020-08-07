Searchers find body of one out of two missing boys

BEARDSTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said they found the body of one of the boys reported missing Thursday night.

“Searchers located the body at approximately 9:30 a.m. [Friday] near the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad bridge not far from where he was last seen,” officials said in a news release.

The search is still in progress for the second boy. Officials said they will continue searching until night fall. “If, by that time, the second body has not yet been found, search operations will be suspended for the night and will resume Saturday morning.”

The search for the two boys started Thursday night shortly after 8 p.m. and continued until the early hours of Friday morning. “The boys had reportedly been wading in shallow water near the bridge and apparently ventured out too far when they were caught up in the current and disappeared.