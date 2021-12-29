Search for St. Peters QuikTrip shooter connected to death of an Illinois officer

ST. PETERS, Mo. – A man was shot in the shoulder and carjacked at a St. Peters QuikTrip at around 7:00 am Wednesday morning. It is not clear where the suspect is at this time. Police are actively investigating the incident and they are asking the public to avoid the area.

“It is believed this is a continuation of events which occurred in Illinois this morning,” police said. This investigation is active at this time.

Image of suspect

St. Peters police say that they found evidence at the QuikTrip that connects the suspect to the death of an Illinois officer. WEHT-TV reports that Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley was shot and killed on the job on I-64 at around 5:00 am near Mill Shoals, Illinois Wednesday morning.

The Deputy’s squad car was missing from the scene and then found abandoned on Interstate 64. It is not clear how the suspect got to the St. Peters area.

The suspect is described as a white man, last seen wearing a light gray hoodie, backpack, and black shoes. His vehicle was found unoccupied in O’Fallon, Missouri. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police are currently looking for a vehicle in connection to the suspect. It is described as a Nissan Titan Missouri plate of 0WE A43.

The QuikTrip is located at 391 Main Street. A Facebook post from the St. Peters Police Department said a man carjacked the victim’s 2017 Chevy Cruze this morning and then fled the area. Police said the victim is in stable condition at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Suspect’s vehicle. O’Fallon Police shared this image from surveillance video.

Main street in St. Peters was shut down. Crime scene tape is up in the QuikTrip parking lot. Most of the vehicles in the gas station’s parking lot are no longer there.

The Highland-Pierron Fire Department in Illinois was warning people to lock their doors. They say that the search has now moved east of their area.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.