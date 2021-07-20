Search for missing/endangered person in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Dominique Harris, 26, was reported missing/endangered on July 8th.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office was called early July for the missing man. His mother told deputies Harris had been arrested in Champaign on July 5th.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office confirmed through a Freedom of Information Act that the last time she saw her son was through a video conference for court.

She said he was wearing a black t-shirt with no markings.

Harris was later released on recognizance and never returned home.

The FOIA said Harris is 5’6″ tall, 180 pounds, with black and reddish hair in 5″ twists.

He is non-verbal most of the time, especially when he is scared. The FOIA said he may not identify himself or speak at all with law enforcement contact.

If you know anything, you are asked to call the Champaign County Sheriff at 217-384-3776.