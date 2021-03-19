Search for Daniel Crosby expanded to Tri-County Fairgrounds

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said the search for a missing Carterville man has been expanded.

In a news release, troopers said the search for Daniel “Danny” Crosby was expanded to an area near the Tri-County Fairgrounds. This comes after “additional information received from the public has caused investigators to expand the search.”

Officers are asking the public to stay out of the area near the fairgrounds as they look in that area.

Troopers stated Crosby’s family has not heard from him since February 27, 2020 when he was in Pana. He was reported missing on March 18, 2020.

If you know anything about this investigation, call Illinois State Police at (217) 782-4750.