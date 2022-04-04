SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County coroner said crews found the body of a man swept away by a current last week.

The coroner stated search crews found 54-year-old Anthony Lee Nees’ body about a quarter mile away from where he went missing. He had been driving his vehicle around four miles southwest of Shelbyville when he came across a flooded road. He got out of the vehicle and was swept away by the current.

The Cowden man’s body was found Saturday morning. The coroner said his death was caused by drowning.