OLNEY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — East Fork Lake is closed to the public as officials search the water for a missing person following a Monday boating incident.

According to Olney Police Department, a male was reported missing following a boating incident Monday at 4 p.m. at the lake. Police said a male victim had gone underwater and not resurfaced.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has taken over the investigation. Police said the search continued until 10 p.m. Monday evening but the victim was never located.

Police said the search continued Tuesday with the lake closed to the public.

