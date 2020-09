RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are still searching for a missing man.

62-year-old Davis Franklin disappeared around August 19. Police said they found his bike on the northeast side of Rantoul, a mile north of Highway 136.

They have added helicopters and drones to their search, but still came up empty on Wednesday. The Champaign County Emergency Management and Rescue Team is also now looking for him.