URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — After 27 years of service, Urbana Police Chief Bryant Seraphin is only a few days away from officially retiring. His last day on the job is Friday.

But the search for his successor has already begun.

Deputy Chief Richard Surles will serve as Interim Chief upon Seraphin’s retirement, but he does not plan to take the job permanently. Mayor Dianne Marlin said the city will hire a search firm to find a permanent replacement as soon as possible. The city is hoping to hire someone from outside the Urbana Police Department.

“We’ll also plan multiple ways for the community to weigh in and participate in sharing their thoughts as we go through this process,” Marlin said. “We’ll get this out and finalized shortly.”

Marlin said the city council discussed the matter at its meeting on Monday.