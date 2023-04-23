URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It may have been chilly and cloudy in Urbana Sunday, but that didn’t stop hundreds of U of I students from packing the Main Quad to watch American-Jamaican rapper, Sean Kingston, perform at this year’s annual Spring Jam.

Kingston is known for hits including “Beautiful Girls,” “Dumb Love,” and “Fire Burning.” The free concert open to all students each year is a collaborative event hosted by the Illini Union, State Farm Center, the Illini Union Board, and Star Course Concert Committee.

Many students said the concert was a nice break from studying.

“I used to listen to him when I was little,” said Layla Dev, a U of I student who attended the concert. “I would hear him on the radio so it brings back nostalgia for me.”

Over the years, many well-known artists have performed at Spring Jam before becoming household names. These include Yung Gravy, Post Malone, T-Pain, and Lil Yachty.