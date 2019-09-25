CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Community Coalition is hosting a screening of Broken Places. The film by Roger Weisberg examines why some children are permanently damaged by early adversity while others thrive. Weisberg dug into his extensive film archives to update stories of abused and neglected children he filmed decades ago.

The film will be screened Thursday at the Champaign Public Library. Members of the city council and Human Relations Commission will be in attendance.

Broken Places

Champaign Public Library

200 West Green Street, Champaign

Conference Rooms A & B

Thursday, September 26

6 – 8:30 pm