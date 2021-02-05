Scovill Zoo welcomes new baby spider monkey

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a new addition to the Scovill Zoo family!

In a news release, zoo officials said Ethel, a spider monkey, gave birth on January 13. “The baby is doing well,” they said.

This is the first baby for 17-year-old Ethel and proud father, 24-year-old Willie. Officials also said this is the first spider monkey born at Scovill Zoo. Right now, officials are unsure of the baby’s gender.

Right after being born, the baby can cling onto the mother’s hair while she climbs and jumps from perch to perch. In the wild, spiker monkeys come from Central and South America. Scovill Zoo

Ethel came to live at Scovill Zoo in 2008. She was born at the Henson Robinson Zoo in Springfield. Willie was born in Omaha, Nebraska at the Henry Doorly Zoo. He went to the Santa Anna Zoo in California before coming to the Scovill Zoo in 2012.

Officials said many primates in Central and South America are endangered. That is because of a loss of habitat, fragmentation of habitat, hunting and pet trade.

“Black headed spider monkeys, like Willie and Ethel, are listed as critically endangered,” officials stated.

Zoo guests should be able to see Ethel and Willie’s baby when Scovill Zoo opens on April 2 for the regular season.