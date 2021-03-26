Scovill Zoo to participate in ‘All Together for Animals’ concert

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Scovill Zoo is looking for help from their community.

Like many businesses, the zoo was hit hard by the pandemic. “Until we can reopen to 100% capacity, we will struggle financially to feed, care and provide medical attention to our precious animals,” said zoo officials in a Facebook post.

The country’s top country music artists are helping organizations like Scovill Zoo through the “All Together for Animals” concert. The virtual show will take place on March 31.

To buy your tickets, click here.