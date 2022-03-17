DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The bird flu is making its way through flocks across the country. A few days ago, the first case popped up in Illinois.

This week, a case was found in a backyard flock in McLean County. Several bird farmers, and others in charge of birds, are taking precautions. Including the Scovill Zoo in Decatur.

Since the bird flu started spreading in the country, they took their birds inside, and are being extra cautious with them.

“The animals in your care, you want to keep them safe and healthy as possible. I mean, there are always risks out there, but you want to minimize the risk that you are putting the animals into. If we can keep them healthier by keeping them indoors, that’s what we’ll try to do,” Ken Frye, director of the Zoo, said.

Frye said they’ll keep the birds inside and protected until they get the all-clear from the people monitoring the situation.

The zoo isn’t open for the season yet, they open April 2nd. But he asks people in the community to be patient as they protect their birds.