DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Scovill Zoo in Decatur is trying to raise money for their alligators.

They’re planning to expand the exhibit. The alligators are living in a small area not best suited for the animals. Donations for a new exhibit would go toward a deeper pool, more space and decorations.

The zoo also wants to add a new building to house the alligators during the winter months.

“If we have the ability to expand and make the exhibit better for both the handlers, like the zookeepers, and making them easier to get in and out of the outbuilding and just give the alligators a better quality of life, we definitely want to do that,” said Alyssa Delatte, Foundation Director for the Decatur Parks.

The zoo said organizations will match donations up to $250,000. Those that want to help out can contact Delatte at 217-422-5911.