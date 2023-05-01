DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – People with dementia were invited to spend time at the Scovill Zoo today in Decatur.

The Macon County Health Department shared on social media that the dementia-friendly event allows community members living with dementia and their caregivers to experience a day of fun, relaxation, and socialization with other families while at the zoo. They hosted the event from 1-3 p.m. on May 1. Admission was free, and they were able to visit with some of the animals and play games.

One organizer said events like this are important for people with dementia.

“Isolation is detrimental to people living with dementia,” said Linda Little, Dementia Friendly Decatur Coordinator. “This is a way for them to come out and participate in the community. A lot of them have been coming to the zoo for years and years and years. This allows them to come out and just have fun and socialize.”

The Scovill Zoo plans to host this event on the first Monday of each month this year until October.