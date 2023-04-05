DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The hunt for Easter eggs continues across Central Illinois, including at the Scovill Zoo in Decatur.

The Decatur Park District released a statement that they will be hosting their annual Critter Egg Hunt on Saturday. Officials said the event is free for ages 10 and under. Heats are scheduled by ages at 1:40 p.m., 1:55 p.m., and 2:10 p.m.

New this year is the Egg-Stra Special Egg Hunt for people of all ages with special needs. Officials said that heat is scheduled to begin at 1:20 p.m. It is also free for all participants.

The zoo advises everyone to bring their own basket and collect as many eggs as possible during their egg hunt. They also said admission to the zoo will be $3 before and after the hunt.

Last week, Decatur Park District announced the Scovill Zoo and Overlook Adventure Park opened for the season on April 1.

Officials said the zoo houses 400 animals spanning six continents, a ZO & O Express Train, Endangered Species Carousel, Project Playground, and Scovill Sculpture Park. Spring hours include:

Monday – Friday : 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday: 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The zoo said admission is $9.25 for adults, $8.25 for seniors, and $7.25 for children aged 2 – 12. The last admission will be one hour before closing. There will also be free admission on Mondays throughout April.