DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — If you are looking for a fun way to kick off your weekend, you are in luck. Friday is opening day at the Scovill Zoo.

The zoo opened last summer but was under more restrictions. This time, the train and carousel will be back open.

You can get your tickets online or at the door. But the zoo director said they are only operating at 25 percent capacity.

There are some exciting new things to see at the zoo, including baby goats, wallabies and a baby spider monkey.